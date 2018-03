Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 near Northampton after an accident involving a lorry.

Highways England reported this morning: "2 lanes are closed on the #M1 northbound between J14 and J15 and 1 lane closed on the southbound carriageway due to a collision involving an HGV.

"There is a significant amount of barrier damage. Our Traffic Officers are on scene."

There are not details as to any injuries.