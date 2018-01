Motorists are being warned for severe delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire after an earlier accident.

Highways England is reporting stationary traffic on the M1 southbound between junction 15 at Northampton and junction 14 after the accident. They are expecting delays to last until about 10.15am while the accident is dealt with.

There are also delays northbound between junction 13 Milton Keynes and junction 14.

There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident.