Drivers heading out of Northampton around Mereway have been warned of delays after an accident.

The RAC has reported the accident on the roundabout on the A5076 at Danes Camp Way near Hunsbury Hill Avenue and Hunsbury Hill Road.

The alert states there is congestion to A45 / A508 / B526 / Hardingstone Lane (Queen Eleanor Roundabout).

The last update was just before 5pm.

There are no details as to the nature of the accident nor any injuries.