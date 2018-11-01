Traffic alert: Delays in Northampton around A45 after 'multi-vehicle accident'

Drivers are being warned of severe delays in Northampton this morning after an accident near to the A45.

The RAC reported that the A428 Bedford Road near Cliftonville Road was partially blocked due to a "multi-vehicle accident" believed to have invovled four cars.

The alert said: "A428 Bedford Road both ways partially blocked, very slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident from A4501 Cliftonville Road to A45 Nene Valley Way (Barnes Meadow Interchange)."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident.

Meanwhile, traffic was delayed on the A508 south of Roade after a collapsed manhole cover. The incident happened near Church Lane, between Old Stratford and Roade, causing delays in both directions.