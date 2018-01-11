TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays caused by car fire on A45 in Northampton

An earlier car fire on the A45 is causing delays for drivers coming into Northampton.

The westbound carriageway is partially blocked resulting in slow-moving traffic at the Barnes Meadow roundabout.

The car's occupants were able to get out and did not suffer any injuries.

Two lanes were closed because of the fire but one has since reopened.

Highways England expects normal traffic conditions to resume before 10am.

Three fire crews attended the scene with one remaining by the roadside until 7.45am after extinguishing the blaze.

Police were also in attendance but have handed over the incident to the Highways Agency who will work on recovering the vehicle.