TRAFFIC ALERT: Bus services in Northampton hit by snow and poor road conditions

Stagecoach Northampton has cancelled a number of services and many routes face delays across the town.

In a statement released early on Friday morning, the bus company said the following routes were affected:

* Road blocked between Bugbrooke and Nether Heyford, the D3 will not serve these villages, along with Kislingbury

* The D4 Taper Service in Daventry will not operate

* The D3 will not serve Hillside Road in Nether Heyford, and Lower Weedon

* Service 16 to Ecton Brook will not serve Tonmead Road

* Service 16 Sunnyside will not servce Cranford Road, Eastern Avenue and Chalcombe Avenue

The statement adds: "Delays and diversions expected on all our routes across the county. We will endeavour to keep you updated on individual routs and apologise for the inconvenience."