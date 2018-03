Drivers are being warned of delays on the A43 in Northampton this morning after an accident.

The RAC is reporting that the A43 Thorpeville is partially blocked due to accident at A43 Lumbertubs Way / A5123 Booth Rise / A5076 Talavera Way / Stone Circle Road (Round Spinney).

The last update was at 7.15am on Wednesday.

There is no information as to the nature of the accident.