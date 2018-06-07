Town centre yoga studio with cafe and creche planned for site of Northampton furniture store

An empty Northampton town centre furniture store could be renovated into a yoga studio with a cafe, creche and hair lounge.

Plans have been put to the borough council to convert the former Old Mill Furniture store in Bridge Street into an all-in-one health and beauty studio.

The Old Mill Furniture Store relocated to St James retail park this year.

It comes weeks after the director of Northampton's Business Improvement District called for a fresh look at the town's high street, which he said could be remoulded into a hub for "experiences" and leisure centres following the announcement Marks & Spencers could pull out of Abington Street.

The empty store in Bridge Street could be redeveloped into a 2,000-square-metre studio by Soo Yoga - based in Sywell, Northampton - and create 10 jobs.

Early floor plans show the studio would come equipped with changing rooms, a creche, hair salon, retail space, a hot yoga zone and treatment rooms for sports massages.

It could also have a cafe, a spinning studio, and a nail bar.

A consultation on the plans is open until June 21.