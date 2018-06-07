Town centre yoga studio with cafe and creche planned for site of Northampton furniture store

An empty Northampton town centre furniture store could be renovated into a yoga studio with a cafe, creche and hair lounge.
Plans have been put to the borough council to convert the former Old Mill Furniture store in Bridge Street into an all-in-one health and beauty studio.
It comes weeks after the director of Northampton's Business Improvement District called for a fresh look at the town's high street, which he said could be remoulded into a hub for "experiences" and leisure centres following the announcement Marks & Spencers could pull out of Abington Street.
The empty store in Bridge Street could be redeveloped into a 2,000-square-metre studio by Soo Yoga - based in Sywell, Northampton - and create 10 jobs.
Early floor plans show the studio would come equipped with changing rooms, a creche, hair salon, retail space, a hot yoga zone and treatment rooms for sports massages.
It could also have a cafe, a spinning studio, and a nail bar.
A consultation on the plans is open until June 21.