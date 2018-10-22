Town centre ghost walk to reawaken Northampton's history

There is a lot of history held in the walls of some of Northampton town centre's well-known landmarks and a series of ghost walks will bring those tales to life.

Beginning tomorrow night (October 23), Looking Glass Theatre's Ghost Walks will mix theatre, history and the paranormal to help reawaken the town's past.

Three events are available to book as Looking Glass's ghost tours return for a fifth year.

The company's first tour, held in the Guildhall, will explore the upstairs of the town hall as visitors venture through the haunted corridors to the Victorian council chambers before making their way to the vaulted cellars and tunnels of the haunted George Row Club.

The second tour also begins at the Guildhall where participants will witness a trial of the 'blazing car murder' and head into dark prison cells before descending into the cellars of the Phipps Brewery.

Looking Glass' third tour offers guests the chance to step inside the 17th century Sessions House where they'll take part in a witch trial in the courtroom, go into the cells and take the walk to the gallows.

Times and tickets, priced at £12, can be viewed on the company's website.