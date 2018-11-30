Towcester roadworks ending tomorrow

Highways England says it will remove roadworks in Towcester tomorrow morning.

A spokesman confirmed the works will be taken away at 6am on Saturday.

It will put an end to six months of highway maintenance that has seen Towcester's high street partially closed.

Highways England scheme project manager, Dean Holloway, said: “I appreciate the inconvenience essential work like this causes and I’d like to thank motorists, businesses and residents for their co-operation and understanding as the scheme enters its final stages.”