Towcester brass player thanks lifesavers with charity fundraiser

A Towcester music teacher, who nearly died when his car left the road and smashed into a tree, is raising money for the air ambulance service which saved his life.

Keith Muggeridge, a baritone player and GUS brass band member has followed up a fundraising concert with the recording of a charity CD.

Called ‘Flight’ the music release features an all-star brass band with sales going to Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service as a thank you for their help.

In February 2015 Keith was driving to work in Aylesbury when his car skidded on ice, sending his car into a tree.

Keith said: “Someone phoned 999 and Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service, turned up within a few minutes to revive me, save me and airlift me to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford.

“I spent ten months in various hospitals including Northampton General and Leamington, as well as a care home in Weston Favell.”

Unable to work due to his life-changing injuries, Keith has dedicated time raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service.

Keith added: “Flight will be on sale from iTunes, available from May 9, and I’m very hopeful it will be very successful in raising further funds for Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service.