These are Northamptonshire's top charities in terms of raw income, along with the basic wage of the top-earning employee, according to their latest submitted accounts.

1. St Andrew's Healthcare Runs St Andrew's Hospital in Northampton. Income: 201m Highest Earner: 490-500k

2. The United Church Schools Trust Operates schools across the country, including Grange Primary Academy in Kettering. Income: 38.6m Highest Earner: 170-180k

Operates leisure centres in places such as Towcester and Brackley. Income: 35.6m Highest Earner: none over 60k

Manages social housing, provides support services for elderly to local councils, offers care and repair to same. Income: 33.3m Highest Earner: 80-90k

