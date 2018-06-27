Tommy Walsh and Luther Blissett in town as £1m charity rally sets off from Northampton

TV personality Tommy Walsh and ex-professional footballer Luther Blissett were in Northampton yesterday at the start line of a charity rally that has raised £1million for cancer research.

The annual Keyline rally is in its ninth year and is the main focus of a series of fundraisers for Prostate Cancer UK.

Departing from Keyline HQ in Swan Valley, this year's "millionaires rally" will head to its original location Monaco and is made up of 30 cars and 70 drivers split into four teams.

“I’m thrilled to be supporting the Keyline Rally this year and attending the start of the event to wave off the cars. It is an amazing achievement that Keyline have been able to raise one million pounds for Prostate Cancer UK," said Walsh.

“Ignoring prostate cancer will not beat it, and the money raised will fund ground-breaking research to help fight the disease. This will help us provide dedicated support and information to men and their loved ones affected by this disease.

“Having friends who have been affected by prostate cancer has shown me how important it is that we are raising awareness of this disease and I can’t thank Keyline enough for all their support.”

Taking part in the rally alongside other suppliers and customers are Keyline employees.

Waheeza Tegally-McNair, marketing manager at Keyline, said: “This is not only a fantastic experience, but the awareness we raise of prostate cancer through the rally alone is staggering. This disease needs to be talked about more and we hope through raising money and encouraging men to talk about it we can make a difference.

"The fact that this rally has been going for nine years and has grown from strength to strength is thanks to the dedication of those that sign up each year.

"Myself and the rest of Keyline are incredibly proud to have exceeded the £1million mark through the rally alone. Long may it continue.”

The route will take participants from:

June 27 – Northampton – Dover – Bar-le-Duc

June 28 – Bar-le-Duc – Culoz

June 29 – Culoz – Monaco

June 30 – Monaco – Chatillon-sur-Seine

July 1 – Chatillon-sur-Seine – Calais – Home

Tamarin Fitzpatrick, head of corporate partnerships at Prostate Cancer UK said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued and valuable support that we receive from Keyline.

"Not only has the Keyline Rally raised a remarkable one million pounds over the last nine years, the event has raised an incredible amount of awareness too.

"The money raised from the Keyline Rally will help us fund vital research into better diagnosis, treatment and support for men to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

"The event is a fixed date in our calendars that we look forward to each year and we can’t thank Keyline enough for all their support.”