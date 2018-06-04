Toddler shot in the head with pellet gun while playing on Northampton slide

A 19-month-old girl, who was playing with her mum on a slide in Northampton, was struck in the back of the head by a pellet.

The incident took place at the Racecourse in Kettering Road on Friday, May 25, at about 7pm in the park near to the basketball courts, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The girl, who was with her mum, was playing on the slide at the park when she was struck to the back of the head with what is believed to be a pellet from a pellet gun.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The child received no injuries, but officers are concerned that it could have been more serious and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call them on 101."

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.