Toddler seriously injured in Weston Favell crash in Northampton

A boy, three, was airlifted to hospital with a suspected head injury after he was hit by a car this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police are now appealing for witnesses after a child was injured in a collision in Weston Favell earlier today.

Police closed the road

Onlookers who saw the incident watched the air ambulance fly off from the scene.

The collision happened at about 12.55pm in Billing Brook Road, outside the Weston Favell Shopping Centre, when a red Seat Alhambra was in collision with a three-year-old boy.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The boy was taken by air ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with a suspected head injury."



Stagecoach has advised that buses are now running again in the area following road closures.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesman said: "It will take around an hour for most buses to revert to something resembling the scheduled timetable. There may however be some routes which will take longer depending on their length of route and how far off schedule they are."

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.