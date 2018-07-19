'Time feels right ' for rebrand and new name, says independent Northampton cinema

An independent Northampton town centre cinema is adopting a new name as part of a summer rebranding drive.

Staring in September, the Errol Flynn Filmhouse - in Derngate - will be renamed the Northampton Filmhouse.

It comes after the cinema recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and opened a second screen last year.

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of the Errol Flynn, said: "We are hugely grateful for the support of all our audiences and are immensely proud of everything that we have achieved over the last five years.

"Audiences and supporters can rest assured that, beyond the name itself, the look and style of the cinema will remain little changed, and the filmhouse will continue to provide a first-class cinema-going experience."

The cinema was named after actor Errol Flynn, who worked at the Royal & Derngate in his early career before scoring many swashbuckling roles in Hollywood between 1935 and 1959.

The filmhouse is known for hosting independent films, world cinema and also screening theatre, ballet and opera events, alongside mainstream movies.