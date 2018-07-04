Three-year-old boy hit by car in Northampton 'not in critical condition'

A boy who was airlifted to hospital after being in collision with a car near a Northampton shopping centre is not in a critical condition, police have confirmed.

The collision happened at about 12.55pm yesterday in Billing Brook Road, outside the Weston Favell Shopping Centre, when a red Seat Alhambra was in collision with a three-year-old boy.

An air ambulance takes off from Weston Favell yesterday.

The boy was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with a suspected head injury.

However the three-year-old is not believed to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries, a police spokeswoman has confirmed today.

The force is still appealing for witnesses to the incident.

If you have any information, call police on 101.