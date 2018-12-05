Three women involved in alleged fight at McDonald's drive-thru in Northampton as police continue to try and get to the bottom of the case

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following an alleged road rage incident at Riverside.

The initial road rage incident is said to have taken place on the roundabout near McDonald's at Riverside in Northampton.

McDonald's at Riverside where the altercation is alleged to have taken place

An altercation between three women then took place in the restaurant drive-thru.

The incident happened between 2 and 2.15pm on Wednesday, November 28.

Initial details of the altercation were released to the media yesterday (Tuesday) but were later withdrawn.

A renewed appeal has been issued by officers today (Wednesday).

Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.