Three wanted over Corby theft

Police have released CCTV images of three men wanted over a theft in Corby.

A purse was stolen in Iceland, Corporation Street, on Tuesday, November 20.

The incident happened between 10am and 10.15am, when a woman placed her handbag on the hook on a trolley and began shopping.

When she got to the till she realised her purse had been removed from her handbag.

The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.