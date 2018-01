Northamptonshire Police are urging motorists to be responsible after reports of criminal damage and theft of tools from three secure, but unattended, vehicles parked within Northampton retail car parks.

The incidents involving three vehicles happened between 11pm on January 18 and 7am on January 19 at both Sixfields and St James retail park.



Northamptonshire Police are now urging drivers to ensure that all belongings have been removed from any unattended vehicles.