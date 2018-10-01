Three 'suspicious looking men' seen at time of burglary in Northamptonshire village

A Northamptonshire village home was targeted by thieves around the same time three men were seen "looking suspicious" in the area.

Between 12pm and 6pm on Friday, September 28, an unknown number of burglars forced entry into a house in Folly Lane in Ashton Road, Hartwell, and stole a number of items.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

"Three men were reported to have been seen looking suspicious in the area at about 2.20pm," said a police spokeswoman.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111