Three-storey Northampton town centre pub set to open by next year

A Northampton pub dating back to the 18th century is to open before 2020, McManus Pub Company has confirmed.

McManus Pub Company are to reopen the the Shipmans pub, in the Drapery, which closed down in 2014, by next year.

Paul McManus said his company hopes to restore the Shipmans on the Drapery, by 2019/2020.

The pub was taken over by the McManus Pub Company in 2015 and is has undergone refurbishment for nearly five years.

The pub, which was built in 1790 by the Shipman family, is a narrow, three-storey building that is Grade Two listed.

Shipmans is believed to be haunted by a former landlord Harry Franklin, who took his own life in the building in what witnesses described as a “gruesome manner” more than 100 years ago.

A ghostly figure, suspected to be Harry, has been sighted near the fruit machine and poltergeist-like activity has been reported such as moving pint glasses and the sound of footsteps crossing the upstairs floors.

McManus Pub Company previously owned the Wig & Pen, in St Giles Street, between 1992 to 1997 before it was taken over by landlord Richard Gordon who reopened the mothballed venue in 2010.

Among its group of pubs are the Brampton Halt, in Chapel Brampton, The Lamport Swan and The Sun Inn in Hardingstone.

Last week, McManus took over the pub again and it's new owner Paul McManus said his team are over the moon to be its new bosses.

"We are excited to be running this famous Northampton town centre venue," Paul said.

"All the staff are staying on and we look forward to working with them to make the Wig & Pen thrive at being a great pub for food, ales, live sport and entertainment."

McManus Pub Company, who owns an estate of traditional pubs, sports bars and country inns, is celebrating its 50th year trading in Northampton in 2020.