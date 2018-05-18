Three people taken to hospital with injuries following Northamptonshire rush hour crash

Three people taken to hospital after a crash on the A45 yesterday are not thought to have serious injuries.

The collision, between a lorry and an Audi, happened near to the Great Doddington turn off of the westbound carriageway just before 6am.

Pictures from the scene showed the lorry had come to a stop high up on the roadside embankment.

The A45 Westbound was blocked until around 9am as emergency services worked at the scene, causing long delays for people heading into Northampton at rush hour.

Police have now confirmed three people travelling in the Audi were taken to hospital with injuries, though a spokeswoman said neither person is thought to have been seriously hurt.