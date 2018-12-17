Three people run over in Corby pub car park

Three people were run over in a Corby pub car park and threatened with a weapon.

On Saturday (December 8) at about 1.20am, outside the Cardigan Arms in The Jamb, a black VW Golf ran over three people in the car park.

The front seat passenger then got out of the car, brandished a weapon of some kind, before getting back into the car which then ran over one of the three people again.

It is not thought that the three people sustained serious injuries.

It is suspected that the incident could be related to an assault that had taken place in the pub earlier that night.

The driver of the car is described as a white man in his early 40s, of medium build, wearing a black bobble hat and black clothing.

The front seat passenger is described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5ft 3in, of slim build, with short blonde hair and wearing a brown shirt.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.