Three people injured after serious multi-vehicle accident in Northampton

Officers investigating a collision in Northampton in which three people were injured are appealing for witnesses.

At around 10.05am on Thursday, November 29, a blue VW Golf car was in collision with three other vehicles in Talavera Way (A5076), Northampton, about 50 metres before the roundabout with Southfields.

One of the cars came to rest on its side

At least four people got out of the Golf and ran off into the Southfields estate.

Three people from the other three vehicles sustained injuries, with two taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A police spokeswoman said: "The people in the Golf are described as white males, aged between 14 and 20.

"All wore dark tracksuits, one with a light coloured top. It is believed that two of them may also have suffered injuries which may require hospital treatment."

One of the damaged cars

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about the occupants of the Golf is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 182 20181129