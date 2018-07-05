Three Peaks success for landlady Teresa

Northampton landlady has summit to celebrate

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon who runs the Swan and Helmet pub in Grove Road undertook the Three Peaks Challenge for neighbour, Tools for Self Reliance Northampton (Tools for short) raising £1,628.75.

She managed to complete the challenge in very hot conditions, without much training saying that is was sheer grit and determination that got her through.

During her challenge, pub staff and customers tracked Teresa’s progress using a small set of steps, made in the Tools workshop and a little puppet, once she had made it up each peak - Scafell Pike in England, Snowdon in Wales and Scotland’s Ben Nevis .

A spokesman for Tools For Self Reliance said: “On her return, she was greeted by a big cheer at the pub when she arrived in her Three Peaks sweatshirt with walking sticks in hand.

“Tools for Self Reliance would like to thank Teresa for taking on this great challenge - it’s an incredible achievement.”

Donations can still be made at localgiving.org/fundraising/teresas3peakschallenge/

Tools’ volunteers refurbish tools and bicyles for re-use.