Three Northampton primary schools 'reopen' as academies under new trust

Three Northampton primary schools formally 'closed' and reopened their doors as academies this month.

It remains business as usual at Standen Barns Primary School, Kingsley Primary School and The Abbey Primary School this week.

Standens Barns Primary School.

But the Ofsted pages for the three now show they 'closed' as schools on January 31 and 'opened' as academies the next day.

They have joined Northamptonshire-based academy trust InMAT, which over the past two years has acquired eight other schools in Northampton, Daventry, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Although the ratings do not formally carry over, all three schools earned a 'good' report in their last Ofsted inspections.

InMAT - Inspire Multi Academy Trust - launched in 2017. Ofsted has reportedly carried out an evaluation recently but this has not yet been published.

Kingsley Primary School.

Only one of the school's on InMAT's books - Park Junior School, in Kettering - held an 'inadequate' rating before they joined the trust.

A spokeswoman for InMAT said: "We are delighted to have these three schools as part of the InMAT family. Our vision is to enable great leaders to create great schools where children always come first."

InMAT's other schools include:



- Woolaston Primary School, Wellingborough



- Falconer's Hill Infant School, Daventry



- Kettering Park Infant School, Kettering



- St James Infant School, Daventry



- Hall Meadow Primary School, Kettering



- Kettering Park Junior Academy, Kettering



- Ashby Fields Primary School, Daventry



- Little Harrowden Community Primary School, Wellingborough