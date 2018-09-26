Three nearby crashes in an hour in Northampton were a bizarre coincidence, say police

A series of car crashes in Northampton on Monday were not thought to be linked, police have said, even though they happened within an hour of each other on surrounding streets.

The first incident, at 11.10am on Monday (September 24) saw three cars badly damaged in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, and a woman taken to hospital with serious injuries.

... Less than an hour later, a car was found on its roof in Broadway East.

Police have have charged Henry Cuffe, 38, of Greenfield Avenue, with offences including dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the crash.

But the force says two further collisions in the same half-mile radius over the next hour were a strange coincidence that had nothing to do with the pursuit that had taken place beforehand.

A further two-car crash then happened in Broadmead Avenue, shortly after 11.30am. Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics, however, they are not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

Then at 12.15pm in Broadway East, barely 300 metres away form the first incident, a Volkswagen Golf collided with two other cars and ended up on its roof.

A woman returned home to find her car was a 2write-of" in Broadway East.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, returned home to find her car badly damaged.

"I had just got off the bus when my husband rang me to say someone had gone into my car," she said.

"It was a write off.

"When I got back I could see this car outside my house on its roof, I'm not sure how it happened."

The damage in Lindsay Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.