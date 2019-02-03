Three more arrests in Northampton murder investigation

Three more people have been arrested in the murder investigation launched after a 23-year-old man was found dead in Northampton on Friday.

This brings the total to ten arrests since the investigation began and detectives have been given extra time to question three local men aged 19, 20 and 21.

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House.

Seven people have been released for no further action.

A large team of highly trained officers continue to work relentlessly to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of the 23-year-old, which happened in Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, at 1.20am on Friday, February 1.

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House and police continue to conduct high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 0013 of February 1.

Anybody wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.