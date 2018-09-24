Three men in blue Renault Megane attempt to steal bike from cyclists in Northampton

Three men, one of whom had a shaven head and a golden tooth, tried to steal a bike from a man and woman in Acre Lane, Kingsthorpe.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 16, between 6.55pm and 7.15pm, when a man and woman were riding their bicycles in the area.

They were approached by three men in a blue Renault Megane with one of them stating one of the bicycles was his and demanding they hand it over to him.

After the man and woman refused, the men got out of the car and surrounded them in an aggressive manner before police were called. The men then drove off towards Welford Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: The first offender was black, aged 30 to 35, about 6ft and chunky.

"His head was shaven and he had a stubble beard and gold tooth. He was wearing a black T-shirt with grey tracksuit bottoms.

"The second offender was black, about 30, about 5ft 6in and chubby with short black hair styled in little twists.

"He had no facial hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms. The third offender was black, in his late 20s, about 6ft 2in and skinny with acne scars on his face.

"He was wearing a grey cap, grey bomber jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms."

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.