Three men force entry into Northampton pub before assaulting staff and escaping with cash

A member of staff was assaulted in a robbery at a Northampton pub at closing time which saw three men escape with cash.

The attack took place at The Hart of Duston, Harlestone Road, at some point between 11pm and 11.15pm on June 17.

Three offenders entered the rear of the property and forced entry to the office area before assaulting a staff member and making off with cash.

All three offenders were men, 5ft 9ins and of thin build. The first wore a light grey tracksuit bottoms, a hooded top and a scarf around his face.

The second offender wore a hooded top, with the hood up and a scarf round his face while the third wore dark clothing and was carrying a burgundy rucksack. He also had a hood up and a scarf around his face.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.