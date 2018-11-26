Three members of Northampton drugs gang arrested and £1,100 seized

Northamptonshire Police's Proactive Team has made three arrests in a bid to smash the dealing of Class A drugs.

The plainclothes officers are continuing to crack down on organised crime through Operation viper and made the latest in a series of drugs arrests at the weekend.

Class A drugs were also seized

On Saturday, they tweeted: "Today the team have arrested three people from a known drug gang who prey on the vulnerable in Northampton."

The officers seized a small amount of Class A drugs and more than £1,100 cash.

The haul of illegal substances would have been more but one of the alleged dealers swallowed "a vast amount."

Officers from Northampton's proactive team have been engaged in Operation Viper since July.

One of the houses raided under Operation Viper in October

Recent arrests have seen a car stopped with £120,000 in its boot, bladed weapons of widely varying sizes seized and County Lines drug dealers taken into custody. One arrest saw a woman arrested for drugs supply and recall to prison, who the team found hiding in a divan bed.

Latest figures show that, during October, the proactive team arrested 72 people. They also seized 13 weapons, more than 900 wraps of class A drugs, and £11,600 in ill-gotten money.