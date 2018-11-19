Three masked men burst into Abington shop during robbery

Cash and alcohol was stolen during a robbery at a shop in Northampton.

Officers investigating the robbery at a convenience store are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Between 7.20pm and 7.35pm on Thursday, November 15, three men with their heads covered entered a shop in Birchfield Road East, Northampton, and stole cash and alcohol.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.