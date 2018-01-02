Three masked men break into Northampton property and threaten homeowner with baseball bat

Three men, who had their faces covered with scarves and balaclavas, broke into a house and demanded to know where the homeowner kept his cash.

The aggravated burglary happened in Brookfield Road, Kingsley on Saturday, December 16, between 10pm and 10.20pm, police today revealed.

The three men managed enter the house in the area via the front door. One of them threatened the man in the house with a baseball bat and demanded to know whereabouts he kept his money and bank cards.

The other two searched the property for items to steal before all three left the property.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The males are described as white, in their 30s, about 5ft 8in – 5ft 10in tall, with English accents. They were dressed all in black with their faces covered by scarves and balaclavas."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.