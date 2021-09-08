Three-hour closure on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough over concerns for individual's welfare

Police kept the a45 closed for around three hours on Wednesday morning

Police have confirmed the A45 was shut for more than three hours between Northampton and Wellingborough on Wednesday morning (September 8) over concerns for the welfare of a person near the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were alerted to reports from the public of a person between Earls Barton and the Wilby Way roundabout at 4.20am. The road was closed in both directions.