Three boys broke into woman's house in Northampton after knock at the door

A group of boys fled a Northampton home after the owner called the police.

Police were called to an address in Wysall Road, Blackthorn at 1pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a woman heard noises coming from the upstairs shortly after a knock on the front door.

She went to answer the front door, but found no-one there.

While in the front porch she heard noises from upstairs and immediately called the police.

She then saw three boys climb over her fence and run away. An upstairs landing window was open.

The burglars are described as white, 16-years-old and all with slims builds and short hair. One of them was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.