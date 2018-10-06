Three arrested over Northampton murder

Police investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man in Northampton have made three arrests.

A 23 year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 22 year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are currently in police custody.

A 25-year-old woman, also from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The murder happened at about 9pm on Thursday, in Webb Drive, Upton, when the victim, a 28-year-old man from Northampton, was shot with a firearm and died at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Simon Cure, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, is leading the investigation.

He said: “We have a large team of officers from across the East Midlands region working on this very fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of inquiry.

“Three people have already been arrested in connection with the murder and our inquiries are continuing at pace.

“We have officers conducting searches at a number of addresses across Northampton and we are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about the murder or those involved.

“This was a senseless crime which resulted in the tragic death of a young man.

“Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family, who have a lost a son, brother, partner and father in shocking circumstances.

“The scene-guard in Webb Drive has been removed, however, local officers will continue to carry out patrols and conduct inquiries in the surrounding area.

“The community is understandably shocked by what has happened and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact local officers who will be able to help.

“We are determined to bring to justice those responsible for this man’s murder and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information that might assist the inquiry, to contact the incident room as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference number 18000476859.

Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.