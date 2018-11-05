Thousands of spectators enjoy fireworks on Northampton Racecourse

Northampton Racecourse one again hosted a spectacular fireworks display and entertainment last night for all the family.

The free event, organised by Northampton Borough Council, opened with fairground rides and food stalls, then DJ’s from Heart FM kicked off the evening’s entertainment at 4.30pm.



Then local covers band Pure Genius took to the stage, followed by a fire performance and glow show and the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

If you are wondering where to go and watch the fireworks tonight then click here for all the fireworks displays and events in Northamptonshire.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.