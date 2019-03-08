'This was a shocking incident': Teenage girls admit Northampton assault near school

A pair of schoolgirls who admitted assaulting another girl outside a Northampton school have been referred to a youth offending team.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 1, a 14-year-old girl was attacked outside Caroline Chisholm School in Wooldale Road, Grange Park, with footage of the assault shared on social media.

The incident took place outside Caroline Chisholm School in Grange Park.

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, have since been voluntarily interviewed under caution by Northamptonshire Police. They are not pupils at Caroline Chisholm School.

Both admitted their involvement and expressed remorse at their actions, and have been referred to the Northamptonshire Youth Offending Service (NYOS) for further assessment and intervention.

Sergeant Nick Paul, of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a shocking incident. Thankfully the victim wasn’t seriously injured, but the outcome could easily have been very different – even one shove or punch can have fatal consequences. The emotional effects of an assault like this shouldn’t be underestimated either and I hope that with professional and family support the victim can recover from her ordeal.

“The NYOS referral aims to ensure that the girls who attacked her are held accountable for their actions, as well as helped to understand why they acted in this way so they can make better choices in the future.”

Following the assault PCSOs conducted reassurance patrols in the local area at the start and end of the school day, and work will continue with schools in the area to ensure appropriate advice and support is provided to pupils.

Sgt Paul added: “This incident was aggravated by the fact people filmed and shared it online rather than helping the victim. We have spoken to those involved to share advice both about how dangerous this kind of violent behaviour is and the implications of posting videos like this online.

“It’s important that young people understand that if they witness something like this, they need to pick up their phone to call the police, not to film what’s happening as if it’s entertainment, and I would ask parents to discuss the need to do the right thing with their children.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contacted us with information about this assault – the community was rightly shocked by what took place. However I would remind people not to share or comment on content like this online, or name or threaten anyone involved as any identified offences will be investigated.”