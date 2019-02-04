'This time last year she was in the freezer': Northampton-born IVF baby 'defrosted' by embryologists

Former frozen embryo, baby Quinn, is now the light of her mums' lives after she was born following two rounds of IVF.

Jessica, 33, and Charlotte, 35, are the doting mums to their bouncy baby girl, Quinn Hunt, after they had a couple of tries at IVF at CARE Fertility in Northampton.

Three-month-old Quinn is the apple of her mums' eyes. Here she is pictured with Jessica. Credit: Kirsty Edmonds.

The winter-born baby, who weighed 10lb 3oz, has now turned three months old and was originally a frozen embryo, defrosted by embryolists, before the fertilisation process took place with Jessica and their sperm donor.

Jessica said: "Me and Charlotte were together 13 years, we spent 10 years of our lives going on fabulous holidays and going round the world.

"We have done all that and now we are in our happy place, and we can do all that with Quinn. We are going to Disneyland for her first birthday."

Jessica met Charlotte in her last year of education at the University of Northampton at a mutual friends house before they went on to tie the knot years later.

This time last year little Quinn was an embryo in the fertility clinic freezer.

The couple, who were allowed to choose Quinn's sperm donor, started their IVF process in 2017, shortly after their honeymoon, before they fell pregnant with Quinn the following year.

Jessica, who works at Opus Energy, said of finding out her pregnancy news: "It was a bit of a shock. It is insane finding out you are pregnant and then it's terrifying.

"It's hard work but when she screams and then she gives you a laugh... it's all worthwhile.

"This time last year she was in the freezer."

Quinn, who lives in Kingsthorpe with her mums, was conceived after Jessica and Charlotte lost their first baby through a miscarriage.

"People are scared to talk about it," she added. "It was a horrible thing to go through but an important thing to go through. I think it's important to talk about it more."

Charlotte also donated her eggs to the clinic at the same time as Jessica so they could be used by another couple who desperately desire a baby.

Clinic director, Judith Byrne at CARE Fertility said: “We are so happy that little Quinn has joined our growing CARE Northampton family.

"She was a frozen embryo, carefully defrosted by our embryologists... so she should be well prepared for this snowy weather!”