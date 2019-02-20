Northampton

This is where Northampton landlords are planning their next HIMOs - how many are in your street?

Northampton landlords are planning houses of multiple occupation, with several unconnected people living in a single house.

Because of the potential impact on parking, rubbish collection and noise an application has to be approved by the borough council, whether by officers or a committee of councillors. These are all the HIMO planning applications submitted so far in 2019.

Change of use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 3 occupants

1. No. 64 Military Road, The Mounts

Change of Use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 5 occupants

2. No. 85 Whitworth Road, Abington

Change of Use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 4 occupants

3. No. 38 Whitworth Road, Abington

Change of Use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 4 occupants

4. No. 11 Clarke Road, Abington

