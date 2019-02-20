This is where Northampton landlords are planning their next HIMOs - how many are in your street?

Because of the potential impact on parking, rubbish collection and noise an application has to be approved by the borough council, whether by officers or a committee of councillors. These are all the HIMO planning applications submitted so far in 2019.

1. No. 64 Military Road, The Mounts Change of use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 3 occupants other

2. No. 85 Whitworth Road, Abington Change of Use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 5 occupants other

3. No. 38 Whitworth Road, Abington Change of Use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 4 occupants other

4. No. 11 Clarke Road, Abington Change of Use from Dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation for 4 occupants other

