This is when Storm Bronagh will hit Northamptonshire bringing high winds and torrential rain

The Met Office has named the second storm of the season, which will bring high winds and torrential rain to Northamptonshire.

An intense low-pressure system, which will develop across parts of Wales and South West England during this evening before spreading further eastwards across the entirety of England, has been named Storm Bronagh by the Met Office.

Storm Bronagh is expected to hit Northamptonshire at around 6pm this evening.

It is expected to hit Northamptonshire at around 6pm.

A frontal zone will bring heavy rain throughout today (Thursday) before the winds strengthen later in the day bringing gale force winds through this evening and overnight into Friday, and possibly severe gales in a few places.

Storm Bronagh will bring wind gusts of 45-50 mph quite widely around exposed coasts and in a few spots inland, while some gusts of 60-65 mph are possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England. The strong winds will be accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of squally heavy rain in places.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the strongest winds are expected to occur as Storm Bronagh moves offshore into the North Sea, there is a low likelihood of damaging winds in places through this evening and overnight with possible could impacts to people travelling in England and Wales. However the strongest winds are most likely along the north east coast of England in the early hours of the morning."

There is the possibility of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches, as well as a danger to life. Keep up to date with the weather warnings via our forecast pages, mobile app or social media as there may be up dates throughout the day.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down. Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

Two Yellow Met Office Weather Warnings are in force, the first is for rain covering Wales and parts of North West England, then later in the day, a Yellow wind warning is also in place for Storm Bronagh covering much of England.

Looking further ahead there is another weather system expected to bring more wind and rain across parts of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, with some possible coastal impacts.