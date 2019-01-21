This is what you can expect to earn in Northampton for the most popular jobs

Here are the most common job types in Northampton with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

1. Administrator The average annual salary for an administrator in Northampton is 25,039. This is 9.0% less than the average national salary for administrator jobs (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

2. Project Manager The average annual salary for a project manager in Northampton is 40,522. This is 13.8% less than the average national salary for project manager jobs (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

3. Support Worker The average annual salary for a support worker in Northampton is 20,096. This is 3.7% less than the average national salary for support worker jobs (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

4. Business Development Manager The average annual salary for a business development manager in Northampton is 32,821. This is 12.3% less than the average national salary for business development manager jobs (Source: adzuna) other Buy a Photo

View more