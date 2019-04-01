This is the average income of the people living in Northampton by postcode

Property research website Property Detective has revealed the top seven postcodes in Northampton with the highest average annual income

Ever wondered what the average income is in your local area?

Property research website Property Detective has revealed the top seven postcodes in Northampton with the highest average annual income, ranked from the highest earning to the lowest. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. NN4

Average annual income: 32,777. Data source: Property Detective

2. NN6

Average annual income: 32,255. Data source: Property Detective

3. NN3

Average annual income: 32,032. Data source: Property Detective

4. NN7

