lipstick on collar

This is how many people are having an affair in these Northamptonshire towns

The number of people having affairs in Northamptonshire is on the rise - and, according to a website that facilitates the meetings, Brexit could be to blame!

A new map has been created by Illicit Encounters, detailing how many people in each town have signed up to the website for married people looking to have an affair (listed in reverse order). And the number is up on last year with Illicit Encounters saying they've found "particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum."

321 people having an affair. Last year - 293

1. Brackley

336 people having an affair. Last year - 311

2. Oundle

470 people having an affair. Last year - 414

3. Irthlingborough

526 people having an affair. Last year - 444

4. Corby

