Thieves steal vape devices from Corby shop

Vape devices, cash and phones were stolen during a burglary at a shop in Elizabeth Street, Corby.

The incident happened between 7pm on Thursday, September 13, and 8.55am on Friday, September 14, when the offenders forced entry into the shop via the back door.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Once inside they stole vape devices, cash and mobile phones.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the break-in, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.