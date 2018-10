Witnesses are being sought after a car was broken into in Field Street, Kettering.

The incident happened between 5pm on Sunday, September 23, and 8am on Friday, September 28, when a Kia Sportage was broken into and had a Garmin sat nav device stolen from inside.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.