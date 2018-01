A 49 inch Sharp television was stolen from a house in Monks Park Road, Northampton, on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).

Sometime between 3.45am and midday, the offender(s) broke in through a front window and stole a black Sharp LCD Smart 49in TV.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen property, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.