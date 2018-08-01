Thieves break into Northampton restaurant and steal bags and items

A CCTV image of two men wanted in connection with a theft of two bags from a restaurant has been released.

The theft took place at a restaurant in Wood Hill, Northampton town centre, at about 6.30pm on July 16.

The offender/s accessed the back of the property and stole two bags containing various items, including bank cards that were later used fraudulently.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured and anyone who recognises them is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 18000335337.