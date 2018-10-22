Thieves break into Northampton charity shop and empty safe and donation tin

A charity shop is facing a £1,200 clean-up bill after thieves broke in by knocking through a plaster wall in the night.

Volunteers for the Children's Air Ambulance shop in Wellingborough Road arrived on Saturday (October 20) to find their safe empty and a gaping hole in the wall.

They found thieves had forced entry into the store over the weekend by breaking into a neighbouring flat and punching through a wall into the shop. They then ransacked a storeroom, smashed open the safe and emptied a collection tin.

They are facing a bill of over £1,200 to clean up the damage.

The charity is appealing for help and support to repair the shop and continue raising funds for the national lifesaving service, which launched two new helicopters last month.

Children’s Air Ambulance deputy chief executive Emma Peake said: “Our hard-working staff and volunteers have been devastated by this attack. For thieves to target a charity that raises vital funds to help save young lives is despicable.

“The Children’s Air Ambulance exists to provide high-speed transfers for critically ill babies and children but, instead of money going towards the vital service, we now need to spend hundreds of pounds putting the shop back together and making it secure.

“We’re appealing to the Northampton community to help the store get back on its feet. We’re looking to hear from tradespeople who can help repair walls, doors and a safe while we’re asking the generous public to continue to donate to help towards the cost of the repairs.”

To help with the appeal and to find out more about supporting the Children’s Air Ambulance, go to www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 03003 045 999.